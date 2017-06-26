Music Video: Montell Fish - Green Leaves

in Music Videos
Pittsburgh-based artist Montell Fish released a music video on Friday for his song "Dreams Don't Sleep", track No. 8 of his free LP As We Walk Into Forever.
Watch Montell Fish's music video for his single "Lost In Eternal."
Pittsburgh-based artist Montell Fish released his self-produced 12 track LP entitled As We Walk Into Forever. The album features John Givez, Levi Hinson, Shiwan and more.
No bongs were smoked from in the making of Montell Fish’s music videos for his August mixtape, Somewhereintheforest/Reading the Bible.