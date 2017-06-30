 Music Video: Du2ce & Enigma - Mr. & Mrs. (The Cypher Part 1)

Watch Christian Rap husband and wife, Du2ce & Enigma, music video for the cypher track off their new mixtape Mr. & Mrs. Vol. 1 out now.



Click here to download the mixtape for free.
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Husband and wife, Du2ce & Enigma to release 'Mr. and Mrs.' collab mixtape

in News
California-based Christian rapper Du2ce and his wife Enigma are releasing a collaborative titled Mr. and Mrs., which will be available for free download next Friday (June 30). There will be a…

Video: Du2ce - Prayin & Flexin ft. Enigma

in Music Videos
Christian Rap artist Du2ce out of San Bernardino, California with his latest video "Prayin & Flexin" ft. Enigma off of his new album J.C. Saved Me Vol.5 which is out now on iTunes and everywhere…

Video: Du2ce - Give Me Space ft. Enigma

in Music Videos
Watch Christian Rap artist Du2ce out of San Bernardino, California newest music video, "Give Me Space" featuring Enigma.

Video: Du2ce - 10

in Music Videos
Watch Du2ce music video for "10," a song from his most recent album 'J.C. Saved Me, Vol. 5' out now.

Trending

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date

in News
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Is 'Magic Bird' Andy Mineo's Summer Mixtape with Wordsplayed?

in News
It's no secret that Andy Mineo's summer mixtape is on its way, but what if this mixtape is also Wordsplayed's mixtape as well. Social media posts hint at this being true.

for KING & COUNTRY and KB Team Up for 'O God Forgive Us'

in Music Videos
for KING & COUNTRY's 2014 song "O God Forgive Us" got a bit of an upgrade in March when they rereleased a version of it featuring KB. Yesterday, they released a music video for it, featuring KB and…

Music: Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly

in Singles
Lecrae's long awaited collaboration with Tori Kelly is here with his new single titled "I'll Find You."

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow The Playlist On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

Du2ce J.C. Saved Me, Vol. 5
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

Popular Tags