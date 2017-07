About the Author

Derek Minor released a lyric video for his new song "Fresh Prince," and the visuals take on the early 90s with a throwback to "Saved by the Bell" graphics and a cartoon Will Smith."With ample trombone synths and echoing 808s, Derek’s self-produced track has a nostalgic feel including several references to the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring actor/rapper Will Smith. Additionally, the song title offers clever wordplay and celebrates the blessings of being the son of the king," reads the video.Watch below:Buy on iTunes or Amazon