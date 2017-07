'Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird' Mixtape Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed in News Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed revealed details for their upcoming mixtape titled Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird on Monday.

Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix) in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!

Music Video: wordsplayed - Clowntown in Music Videos wordsplayed released a music video for "Clowntown," the title-track from his debut EP which dropped in March of last year from Andy Mineo's Miner League label.