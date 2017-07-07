 Music Video: V. Rose - Money$ On You ft. FLAME

V. Rose just released her lyric video for the song "Money$" featuring FLAME.

The video is a hybrid of lyrics and V. Rose dancing around and singing to her song. Unfortunately, there is no FLAME in the video but that does not stop the song from being super catchy.

Watch it below:



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

