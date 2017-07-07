Music Video: V. Rose - Money$ On You ft. FLAME

V. Rose just released her lyric video for the song "Money$" featuring FLAME.
The video is a hybrid of lyrics and V. Rose dancing around and singing to her song. Unfortunately, there is no FLAME in the video but that does not stop the song from being super catchy.
Watch it below:
