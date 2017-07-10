 Music Video: John Reuben - Future Nostalgia

John Reuben released the final music video, "Future Nostalgia," from his comeback album Reubonic.

"New video 'Future Nostalgia'!! This is video 4 of 4 that Nathan Corrona did around the new album and short film Reubonic.

Such a cool experience watching this come together. Thank you to everyone who contributed. These images were taken from the booklets that come with the Vinyl and CDs (which for those who pre-ordered should be showing up shortly). Shout out to Brandon Rike for designing such a rad booklet and to Ward Jenkins for the illustration. And, of course, to Andrea Corrona Jenkins for capturing so many great photos," he wrote on Facebook.



Read our interview with John Reuben where he talks about his return, the controversy of his song "Candy Coated Razorblades," and the short film here.

For more info on John Reuben's come back, click here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music Video: John Reuben - Fallen

in Music Videos
A month or so back, John Reuben released a short film called "Reubonic," which served as the precursor to his new album. The first music video was "Candy Coated Razorblades" and now the second has…

Music Video: John Reuben - Candy Coated Razor Blades

in Music Videos
Earlier this week John Reuben released a short film called "Reubonic." Now just a few days later a roughly four-minute chunk of that video was cut out to create his first music video, "Candy Coated…

John Reuben Releases Short Film 'Reubonic' & Announces New Album

in Music Videos
The first look into John Reuben's comeback album is finally here. Over the weekend he released a short 14-minute film called "Reubonic" that features an array of songs pieced together to form a film…

John Reuben Featured on MercyMe's 'Grace Got You'

in News
John Reuben is continuing his comeback tour, and this time with a feature on MercyMe's "Grace Got You" off their new album LIFER.

Trending

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date

in News
Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Music: Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly

in Singles
Lecrae's long awaited collaboration with Tori Kelly is here with his new single titled "I'll Find You."

Music Video: Andy Mineo - Kidz ft. wordsplayed

in Music Videos
Andy Mineo debuted a new single with a music video titled "Kidz" featuring wordsplayed.

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow The Playlist On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

Du2ce J.C. Saved Me, Vol. 5
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD



Popular Tags