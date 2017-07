About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Hip-Hop artist Brinson released a music video for his track "A Thing Called Grace," which is a song off of"A Thing Called Grace" was written by Brinson's love for lyrical content that displays the grace of God. The cartoon gives a picture of how God's grace can spread to others when we plan the seed of love. His EP Black Canvas was written from this pain and gratitude painting the perfect picture of a man trying to move forward.Watch the video below:is available now via iTunes