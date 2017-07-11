Music Video Premiere: Sinai - Refugee ft. Da' T.R.U.T.H. and Spec

"When the refugee crisis hit the media outlets, many of us looked at it and failed to see how much we can relate. While hardly any of us know what it's like to be a refugee in a natural sense, we all know what it's like to need a place of security and safety. We are being driven out of many different places because of our faith, so we can relate to them more than we know," reads the description of the video.
The Will Thomas directed video aims to place a face on the faceless refugees out there. It goes along perfectly with the theme of the album and works well with the mission Safe House is trying to accomplish, to raise $100,000 to build a home in Africa with human trafficked people can feel safe.
"100% of the album proceeds go directly towards the Safe House Project, an operation tasked with building a home for orphaned children facing the daily threat of sex trafficking in Pretoria, South Africa."
RMM Artists Legin, Sinai and Focus created Safe House, and are using this record, along with the help of KJ Scriven, T.R.U.T.H., Eshon Burgundy and Jered Sanders to do so.
"When I think about this album; when I think about this crisis; I am compelled to be a part of it because I feel it's our duty to get involved any way we can," said T.R.U.T.H.
Read our interview with Legin, as he explains the goals and mission of Safe House.
