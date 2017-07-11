Music Video Premiere: Sinai - Refugee ft. Da' T.R.U.T.H. and Spec

Andy Mineo Reveals Next Project's Release Date in News Andy Mineo was recently on tour in Europe and he made a stop on Switzerland's "Radio Life Channel" where he for the first said when his album is going to come out.

Music: Lecrae - I'll Find You ft. Tori Kelly in Singles Lecrae's long awaited collaboration with Tori Kelly is here with his new single titled "I'll Find You."

Music Video: Andy Mineo - Kidz ft. wordsplayed in Music Videos Andy Mineo debuted a new single with a music video titled "Kidz" featuring wordsplayed.