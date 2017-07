About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

J.Kwest released a music video for his infectious summer anthem, "Still Alright," which is a single off of hisalbum."Still Alright" packs a simple message, no matter what, I'm "Still Alright." As a people, we're "Still Alright." This message is getting more timely and harder to express with everything going on, and in these visuals J.Kwest touches everything from crazy politics to being out of shape to having a "gig that's killing my soul..." The message of "Still Alright" runs throughout in this animated video directed by Jarrett Frazier.Get "Still Alright" andon iTunes