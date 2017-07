About the Author

Illuminate dropped a new music video for his song "Rise Up" featuring God Over Money's Datin.Illuminate and Datin, two ex-criminals from the East and West Coast say about how they feel about the Lord, what they think about the darkness that's blinding this generation and why they want you to rise up.