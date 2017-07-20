 Christian Rap Artist Collabs with Old Navy & Pharrell to 'Welcome Back' Kids to School

Rapper and teacher Dwayne Reed is at it again for the kids. Close to a year after his viral hit, "Welcome to the 4th Grade" dropped, he has now teamed up with Pharrell's i am OTHER and Old Navy to release a song and music video called "Welcome Back."

We asked Reed about the collaboration and here's what he said:

I'm not sure if it will be a tv ad, but that'd be cool if it was used in that way!

Old Navy and Pharrell's company (I am OTHER) reached out to me to join them on a project that would highlight teachers across the country who are doing great things! Of course, I said, "YES," and got straight to work on writing and recording a number of songs that we would eventually use.

There were 8 awesome teachers and 8 awesome songs, 4 of which I was able to write (Familia, ONward, Be Myself, and Welcome Back to School). To me, all of the songs do a good job of encouraging the kids of our day to be themselves and to be great! I am so fortunate to have been asked to be part of this project, and I'm excited to see where it goes!"

Watch the video below:



Below is viral hit "Welcome to the 4th Grade":





About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

