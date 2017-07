Christian Rap Artist Collabs with Old Navy & Pharrell to 'Welcome Back' Kids to School

About the Author

Rapper and teacher Dwayne Reed is at it again for the kids. Close to a year after his viral hit, "Welcome to the 4th Grade" dropped, he has now teamed up with Pharrell's i am OTHER and Old Navy to release a song and music video called "Welcome Back."We asked Reed about the collaboration and here's what he said:Watch the video below:Below is viral hit "Welcome to the 4th Grade":