Christian Rap Artist Collabs with Old Navy & Pharrell to 'Welcome Back' Kids to School

We asked Reed about the collaboration and here's what he said:
I'm not sure if it will be a tv ad, but that'd be cool if it was used in that way!
Old Navy and Pharrell's company (I am OTHER) reached out to me to join them on a project that would highlight teachers across the country who are doing great things! Of course, I said, "YES," and got straight to work on writing and recording a number of songs that we would eventually use.
There were 8 awesome teachers and 8 awesome songs, 4 of which I was able to write (Familia, ONward, Be Myself, and Welcome Back to School). To me, all of the songs do a good job of encouraging the kids of our day to be themselves and to be great! I am so fortunate to have been asked to be part of this project, and I'm excited to see where it goes!"
Watch the video below:
Below is viral hit "Welcome to the 4th Grade":