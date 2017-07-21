 Music Video: Propaganda - Darkie ft. Micah Bournes & Jackie Hill-Perry

Propaganda released a music video for "Darkie," featuring ft. Micah Bournes & Jackie Hill-Perry, from his newest album Crooked on Friday.

The following from Billboard.com.

"I used to wish I was Puerto Rican / That type a black was different," admits Christian rapper and poet Propaganda on the opening line of his single "Darkie." It's becoming the Los Angeles artist's trademark to spit strikingly honest, reflective verses that signal it's time to pay attention -- and it's working.

The song off the former Tunnel Rats hip-hop collective member's fifth solo album Crooked, "Darkie" is a politically-driven, masterfully-written analysis of cultural beauty standards."

"Here, we're met face-to-face with a black man in handcuffs, nearby police sirens washing red and blue hues over his face. As Prop lists off appearance-based racial slurs like the one in the song's title, the figure begins to dance down the street with moves so graceful, you almost don't realize his wrists are still cuffed."

"The idea is that we are often shackled to constructions of beauty. But when we realize it's all in our heads, we can dance," the rapper born Jason Emmanuel Petty tells Billboard. "You are already beautiful and we can't let our oppression control our narrative."

Watch the video on Billboard.com.
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

'Still KD: Through the Noise' Documentary Uses Propaganda's 'Redefine Cutter' for Background Music

in News
A new documentary about Kevin Durant, "Still KD: Through the Noise," chronicled Durant's journey from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors. Among the many chosen songs for the short…

Stream Propaganda's new album 'Crooked'

in News
Rapper and spoken word artist Propaganda has released his new album Crooked today.

Propaganda's 'Crooked' Cracks iTunes Albums Charts Top 10

in News
Propaganda released his long-awaited album Crooked today, and he reached the No. 3 spot on iTunes Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached as high as No. 7 overall.

Music Video: Propaganda - Bear With Me ft. Marz Ferrer

in Music Videos
Propaganda released a music video for "Bear With Me," featuring Marz Ferrer, a single from his upcoming album Crooked out June 30.

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Music Video: Andy Mineo - Kidz ft. wordsplayed

in Music Videos
Andy Mineo debuted a new single with a music video titled "Kidz" featuring wordsplayed.

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD



Popular Tags