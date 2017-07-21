Music Video: Propaganda - Darkie ft. Micah Bournes & Jackie Hill-Perry

The following from Billboard.com.
"I used to wish I was Puerto Rican / That type a black was different," admits Christian rapper and poet Propaganda on the opening line of his single "Darkie." It's becoming the Los Angeles artist's trademark to spit strikingly honest, reflective verses that signal it's time to pay attention -- and it's working.
The song off the former Tunnel Rats hip-hop collective member's fifth solo album Crooked, "Darkie" is a politically-driven, masterfully-written analysis of cultural beauty standards."
"Here, we're met face-to-face with a black man in handcuffs, nearby police sirens washing red and blue hues over his face. As Prop lists off appearance-based racial slurs like the one in the song's title, the figure begins to dance down the street with moves so graceful, you almost don't realize his wrists are still cuffed."
"The idea is that we are often shackled to constructions of beauty. But when we realize it's all in our heads, we can dance," the rapper born Jason Emmanuel Petty tells Billboard. "You are already beautiful and we can't let our oppression control our narrative."
