 Music Video Premiere: Thi'sl - Bar Cave ft. Eshon Burgundy, Bizzle & DJ Mykael V

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Thi'sl invites Eshon Burgundy and Bizzle to drop verses (with hosting help from DJ Mykael V) for "Bar Cave," the new single from his upcoming EP titled Levitate out August 11.



Pre-order the EP here.
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

