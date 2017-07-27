 Danny 'D-Boy' Rodriguez - The Boy Don't Play (Throwback Thursday)

Today's Throwback Thursday take's us all the way to 1990's The Lyrical Strength of One Street Poet by D-Boy. And while you may not have heard of the name D-Boy, his significance was huge in the development of early Christian hip-hop.

Unfortunately, one of the reasons he is not well known is because he was murdered just one week after this record came out.

D-Boy started rapping in the mid-80s and put out projects in 1989 and 1990, as well as a posthumous release by his label in 1993. He was known for his work with teens and kids in the inner city, and himself survived being raised by drug addicted parents.

He cut his teeth with the likes of Stephen Wiley, DC Talk, and P.I.D. as early runners in the Christian hip-hop genre and went on to inspire rappers such as T-Bone and Corey Red and Precise, who paid homage to him in 2004 with "Martyr's Anthem."



Let us know if you'd like to learn more about D-Boy and maybe we'll make an article on him.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Music: Joey Jewish - Poison

in Singles
Los-Angeles-based artist Joey Jewish released a new single on Tuesday titled "Poison."

Music Video Premiere: Reconcile - Ain't No Way

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Reconcile presents a music video for "Ain't No Way" which he says is the "realest song" he's ever written.

Kings Kaleidoscope to Feature Andy Mineo, Propaganda, Derek Minor, & More on New Mixtape

in News
Worship/experimental band Kings Kaleidoscope is charting new territory as they add actual raps to their new project The Beauty Between, which they are calling a mixtape.

Music: TheKnuBlack - Finesse

in Singles
Listen to 2016 Rapzilla Freshman group TheKnuBlack's newest single "Finesse."

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!

Music: Lecrae - Hammer Time ft. 1K Phew (Prod. by Metro Boomin)

in Singles
Lecrae collaborated with the most popular new producer of today, Metro Boomin, for his new single "Hammer Time" featuring 1K Phew.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD



Popular Tags