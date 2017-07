About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Lecrae and Tori Kelly team up with St. Jude's Cancer Hospital in new music video for "I'll Find You."The video shows young cancer patients filled with life as Lecrae and Kelly provide a song of hope and encouragement.The end of the video shows just a few of the young people being impacted along with a special link to donate.Donate to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital here Buy the single on iTunes or Amazon