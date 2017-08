About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

GS released a music video for "Committed," featuring Dr. Darrin Moore, the intro track to his latest album of the same title."In this video, GS paints the picture of a young man that is caught up in the streets and he's trying to help him not make the same mistakes he did. Unfortunately the young dude in the streets feels his life won't end like most of his friends...dead." a press released stated. "We are losing our loved ones to the streets and violence every single day...will you just sit back and let them die, or will you do something about it! #Committed"Buy on iTunes or Amazon