Music Video Premiere: Canon - We Been Here ft. Aaron Cole

in Music Videos
Aaron Cole released a new single "YCHMB," produced by Soul Glow Activatur of Family Force 5, and this music video for the song on Friday.
in Singles
Canon brings the heat for summer hip hop playlists on his new song, “We Been Here,” featuring Aaron Cole blazing the chorus and second verse.
in Music Videos
Rapper Canon just released a lyric video for his song "Fighters," which was not featured on his last record Loose Canon Vol. 3.
in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Atlanta-based rapper and soulful singer C.J King releases his new project The Session on April 14th. Rapzilla is bringing you an advanced free download of the up-and-coming artist's EP!