 Music Video: NF - Outro

NF released a new single and music video titled "Outro" on Wednesday.

The visual is a culmination of music videos from Therapy Session, his latest project which released last year in April and debuted No.1 on Billboard Rap chart.

Watch the video below.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video: NF - How Could You Leave Us

in Music Videos
NF released a music video on Monday for his heartbreaking song "How Could You Leave Us", which is written to his mother who died from a drug overdose in 2009.

Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Ep. 39 ft. Derek Minor

in News
Derek Minor is the featured interview on our 39th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago! We interview him about his new album Reflection in stores now and more. We also give you the latest…

Video: NF - Warm Up

in Music Videos
NF released a new music video on Friday for his September single "Warm Up".

Video: NF - Therapy Session

in Music Videos
NF released a new music video on Friday for the title track of his latest album, Therapy Session.

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Exclusive Free Download: Andy Mineo & Wordsplayed - KIDZ (Kevmo Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com Exclusive, we got Kevmo, producer of Swoope's new single "All The Time," to cook up this remix of Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed's "KIDZ" to give away for free!

Lecrae Wins 'Best Gospel/Inspirational Award' at 2017 BET Awards

in News
Lecrae took home his second BET Award yesterday in the category for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)."

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags