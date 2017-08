About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

A Rapzilla.com premiere, "Beacon Light address internet trolls and name drops NF, Social Club, Andy Mineo and Lecrae in his new video I’m in It."“I just wanted to be real,” says Beacon. “The second verse was fueled by a comment on YouTube. I see a lot of ignorant comments, but this one I just had to respond to. As far as name drops go, hopefully you’ll hear my intent when you listen. If there is any confusion, I’m happy to do an interview.”Buy on iTunes or Amazon