 Music Video Premiere: Dontae - Long Time ft. Bizzle

A Rapzilla.com premiere, HOG MOB affiliate Dontae presents a music video for his single "Long Time" featuring God Over Money founder Bizzle.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Music Video Premiere: Thi'sl - Bar Cave ft. Eshon Burgundy, Bizzle & DJ Mykael V

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Thi'sl invites Eshon Burgundy and Bizzle to drop verses (with hosting help from DJ Mykael V) for "Bar Cave," the new single from his upcoming EP titled Levitate out August 11.

Music Video: Selah The Corner - Cliche ft. Bizzle

in Music Videos
God Over Money artist Selah The Corner released a new music video, "Cliche."

Free Download: Jered Sanders - Sinner Man ft. Bizzle (Bad & Boujee Remix)

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
God Over Money newest artist Jered Sanders features his label head Bizzle on a remix of Migo's hit single "Bad & Boujee" called "Sinner Man."

Video: Bizzle - Hands In The Air '94

in Music Videos
Bizzle released a music video for his old school West Coast sounding track "Hands In The Air '94" on Friday.

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

'Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird' Mixtape Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed revealed details for their upcoming mixtape titled Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird on Monday.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

James Daytona New Fire
Free Download

Popular Tags