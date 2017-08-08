Music Video Premiere: Dontae - Long Time ft. Bizzle

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Thi'sl invites Eshon Burgundy and Bizzle to drop verses (with hosting help from DJ Mykael V) for "Bar Cave," the new single from his upcoming EP titled Levitate out August 11.
God Over Money artist Selah The Corner released a new music video, "Cliche."
God Over Money newest artist Jered Sanders features his label head Bizzle on a remix of Migo's hit single "Bad & Boujee" called "Sinner Man."
Bizzle released a music video for his old school West Coast sounding track "Hands In The Air '94" on Friday.