Music Video Premiere: Dontae - Long Time ft. Bizzle

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans in Story Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God in Story Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album in News Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.