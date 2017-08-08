Music Video: YP aka Young Paul - Step By Step ft. Datin & Merk Montes

in Music Videos
Illuminate dropped a new music video for his song "Rise Up" featuring God Over Money's Datin.
in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
New Jersey emcee YP aka Young Paul released his latest mixtape Gems In The Catalog in February. "Hard Body," featuring Spoken and produced by WanderBeats, is a new single from the DJ I Rock Jesus…
in Music Videos
Christian rap group Psalms of Men released a music video for their single "Son Of A King," featuring God Over Money recording artist Datin.
in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…