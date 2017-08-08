 Music Video: YP aka Young Paul - Step By Step ft. Datin & Merk Montes

YP aka Young Paul released a new music video, "Step By Step" featuring Datin & Merk Montes. The track is the first single from YP's upcoming album God Forgives.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Music Video: Illuminate – Rise Up ft. Datin

in Music Videos
Illuminate dropped a new music video for his song "Rise Up" featuring God Over Money's Datin.

Free Download: YP aka Young Paul - Hard Body ft. Spoken

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
New Jersey emcee YP aka Young Paul released his latest mixtape Gems In The Catalog in February. "Hard Body," featuring Spoken and produced by WanderBeats, is a new single from the DJ I Rock Jesus…

Video: Psalms of Men - Son Of A King ft. Datin

in Music Videos
Christian rap group Psalms of Men released a music video for their single "Son Of A King," featuring God Over Money recording artist Datin.

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

'Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird' Mixtape Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed revealed details for their upcoming mixtape titled Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird on Monday.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

James Daytona New Fire
Free Download

Popular Tags