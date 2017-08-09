Music Video: DJ DB405 - Check ft. Parris Chariz

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
OKC artist DJ DB405 released a new single "All That," which features Atlanta rapper 1K Phew and is produced by Hipaholics.
Oklahoma City-based DJ and Die Daily member, Dj DB405 released a music video for "Gang Gang," featuring Kadence, off his latest free project Lapwing Rd. which dropped exclusively from Rapzilla.com in…
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Die Daily member and #GodIsTrill founder Dj DB405 presents his debut free album Lapwing Rd., featuring new music with artists he has worked with over the years such as…
November 1st, Die Daily member Dj DB405 will release his new EP Lapwing Rd. as a free download exclusively on Rapzilla.com. The project features new music with artists he has worked with over the…