Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed aka Magic & Bird, just dropped a crazy music video for their single "JUDO."The video features the two linked together like they're in the Matrix before branching off onto antics on a carousel and gallivanting with their friends in Brooklyn.Blink, and you'll miss a quick cameo by Fern of Social Club Misfits.Watch the video below:dropped on August 4 through Reach Records/Miner League.Download on iTunes and Amazon