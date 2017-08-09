 Music Video Premiere: Derek Minor - Astronaut ft. Deraj & Byron Juane

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Derek Minor presents a music video for "Astronaut," directed by Vine star Caleb Natale.

The track features Deraj and Byron Juane (fka K¥NG) and is produced by DJ Pez & OnBeatMusic.

Derek says this is the first single from his next project.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Music Video Premiere: Canon - We Been Here ft. Aaron Cole

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Reflection Music Group artist Canon presents a new music video for his single featuring Aaron Cole, "We Been Here."

Music Video: Derek Minor – Fresh Prince (Lyrics)

in Music Videos
Derek Minor released a lyric video for his new song "Fresh Prince," and the visuals take on the early 90s with a throwback to "Saved by the Bell" graphics and a cartoon Will Smith.

Derek Minor Joins Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, & Much More for Big Church Night Out Tour

in News
Derek Minor just announced that he will be part of the Big Church Night Out fall tour which features eight of Christian music’s biggest artists.

Music: Canon - We Been Here ft. Aaron Cole

in Singles
Canon brings the heat for summer hip hop playlists on his new song, “We Been Here,” featuring Aaron Cole blazing the chorus and second verse.

Trending

Lecrae's BET Award Win Sparks Criticism From Artists & Fans

in Story
Lecrae recently took home his second BET Award for "Best Gospel/Inspirational Award" for his song "Can't Stop Me Now (Destination)," and some people were not happy about this.

Christian Rap: Sharp Disagreements and the Sovereignty of God

in Story
Christian rap artist Illijam penned a wonderful editorial/devotional that sheds some light on how disagreements were handled in the Bible. This article was inspired by Shai Linne's "Random Thoughts…

Lecrae drops teaser video for new album

in News
Lecrae just released a video that teases his upcoming new album.

'Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird' Mixtape Cover, Tracklist & Release Date Revealed

in News
Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed revealed details for their upcoming mixtape titled Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird on Monday.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

James Daytona New Fire
Free Download

Popular Tags