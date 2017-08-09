Music Video Premiere: Derek Minor - Astronaut ft. Deraj & Byron Juane

Music Video Premiere: Canon - We Been Here ft. Aaron Cole in Music Videos A Rapzilla.com premiere, Reflection Music Group artist Canon presents a new music video for his single featuring Aaron Cole, "We Been Here."

Music Video: Derek Minor – Fresh Prince (Lyrics) in Music Videos Derek Minor released a lyric video for his new song "Fresh Prince," and the visuals take on the early 90s with a throwback to "Saved by the Bell" graphics and a cartoon Will Smith.

Derek Minor Joins Newsboys, Sidewalk Prophets, & Much More for Big Church Night Out Tour in News Derek Minor just announced that he will be part of the Big Church Night Out fall tour which features eight of Christian music’s biggest artists.