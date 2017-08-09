Music Video Premiere: Derek Minor - Astronaut ft. Deraj & Byron Juane

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Reflection Music Group artist Canon presents a new music video for his single featuring Aaron Cole, "We Been Here."
Derek Minor released a lyric video for his new song "Fresh Prince," and the visuals take on the early 90s with a throwback to "Saved by the Bell" graphics and a cartoon Will Smith.
Derek Minor just announced that he will be part of the Big Church Night Out fall tour which features eight of Christian music’s biggest artists.
Canon brings the heat for summer hip hop playlists on his new song, “We Been Here,” featuring Aaron Cole blazing the chorus and second verse.