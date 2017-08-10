 Manafest - Impossible ft. Trevor McNevan (Throwback Thursday)

Today's Throwback Thursday takes us about to 2006 when rapper Manafest took his first major step toward changing his sound to rock music with the huge single "Impossible."

The song featured Manafest's frequent collaborator and also a former emcee himself, Trevor McNevan of the band Thousand Foot Krutch.

The song was featured on Manafest's at the time biggest record, Glory.

Watch it below:



Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

