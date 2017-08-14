Music Video: Reconcile - Woke ft. Lecrae

"Lecrae gives the introduction to the powerful anthem that is much more than a rally cry for Black Lives Matter. Reconcile hypes up his fans with strong imagery throughout the video of the struggles African Americans have had in the United States. The "Woke" video flashes between color and black and white as Reconcile hoists an American flag in his hometown of Miami.
For Reconcile, this single off his upcoming Streets Don't Love You mixtape is a call to action. As he declares in the song, "One life to live, use it."
"You have the power to invoke change in the narrative of our country," he explains. "For the power of a young African-American man, you have the power to change the stereotype."
The song comes after an honest conversation with Lecrae about what it exactly means to be "woke." Reconcile acknowledges that communities are over-policed while there are no jobs being created for people to get out of the cycle of poverty.
While he has typically been put into the Christian Hip-Hop genre, tracks like this are helping to branch out of the traditional views of the community.
"I can't ignore or mute my experiences in America to appease anyone, I answer to God," he says. "Too often our faith is confined to the walls of the church and we ignore the convictions God has given us. There are great injustices and pain throughout America and God has given me a voice to speak life into that."
Reconcile seeks to open the eyes and ears of his listeners, while also desiring to be transparent about his need for accountability. He wants to live above reproach as he seeks a life of love and truth.
Streets Don't Love You is due out August 18 via Frontline Media Group / RMG Amplify."
Pre-order on the album on iTunes or Amazon