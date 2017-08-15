Music Video: Sevin - In My Hood

in Music Videos
Watch Faith Pettis' music video for his song "King" featuring Eshon Burgundy and Sevin.
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Sevin releases a music video for his song with Bizzle about the judgement and criticism they receive, "Broken Mirror."
Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name…
Illuminate released new single and music video "ERACISM," featuring Sevin, Faith Pettis and Esraelia, from his upcoming album Authenticity.