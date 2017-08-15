 Music Video: Sevin - In My Hood

Sevin released a new single and music video, "In My Hood" featuring Marcel Jackson, from his upcoming album Pray 4 My Hood Vol. 2: Church In The Jungle out Sept. 1.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

