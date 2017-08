About the Author

Reach Records released their second episode of the Vault Series and this one covers Andy Mineo's most popular song and fun music video, "You Can't Stop Me."The video is filled with fun facts like Wordsplayed's sister-in-law is an extra or the special effects were created by data-moshing, etc.There are currently five more episodes slated to run in the series that highlights some of the biggest moments for Reach Records' artists.Watch the video below: