About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today's Throwback Thursday takes us all the way back to the mid-80s when Stephen Wiley was THE guy in Christian hip-hop. As one of the Godfather's and pioneers of Christian rap, his albumwas the first full-album and distributed record in the genre.The following clip is recorded from a Christian program in the 80s:We did a two part interview series with Wiley that can be read here and here