Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

A Rapzilla.com premiere, 2017 Rapzilla Freshman group TheKnuBlack new music video for their latest single, "Lilo (Bantu Party).""The song is called Lilo (Bantu Party). Bantu is our short way of talking about comfortable outsiders, people who are confident about who they were made to be even when the rest of the world questions them. The video is weird, different, and yet confident with the hopes of encouraging viewers to be the same. It is, in some ways, a sequel to our original Bantu anthem entitled "Bantu Knots" - posted by Rapzilla in 2016."Buy on iTunes or Amazon