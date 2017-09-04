Music Video: Tony Tillman - Granny's Couch

"Living in the hood felt like a prison, and I was doing what I had to do to make the most of it. All of the wrongs I did then like gang banging, selling dope, burglarizing houses, and robbing people were all an attempt to escape my reality and a push to get up out the hood. I eventually made it out and did something positive with my life, but now I can't help but feel sorrow for people who are still in that type of situation. Young men and women who are currently going through what I went through, sleeping on their granny's couch feeling trapped and longing to get out of that situation," shared Tillman.
