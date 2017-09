Music Video: Tony Tillman - Granny's Couch

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Tony Tillman just released a music video for his April single "Granny's Couch.""Living in the hood felt like a prison, and I was doing what I had to do to make the most of it. All of the wrongs I did then like gang banging, selling dope, burglarizing houses, and robbing people were all an attempt to escape my reality and a push to get up out the hood. I eventually made it out and did something positive with my life, but now I can't help but feel sorrow for people who are still in that type of situation. Young men and women who are currently going through what I went through, sleeping on their granny's couch feeling trapped and longing to get out of that situation," shared Tillman.Watch the video below:Buy on iTunes or Amazon