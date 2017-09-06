 Music Video: Kadence - Annihilation

Kadence drops new track "Annihilation" off of his upcoming project Die Daily Annihilation .

100 percent of the proceeds from this song will be donated to the youth center Kadence is starting in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



Purchase on: iTunes
About the Author
Vincent Funaro has been a reporter since 2008 and has written for a diverse list of organizations including The Christian Post, XXL Magazine and DesiHits.com. He is also an active rapper and performs in New York City under the stage name Vinny Jett.

