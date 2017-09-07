 Music Video Premiere: Brother 3 - Familyhood

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Chicago emcee Brother 3 released a music video for his new single "Familyhood."

"Familyhood is a song I wrote to relate to families in the urban context who grew up like me. These are families that we're reaching out to and doing life with, I want people to hear this song and actually identify and see themselves and family members within the lyrics.

Excerpt: "SHOUT OUT TO ALL THE DRUNK UNCLES/ WHO RUINED ALL THE FAMILY FUNCTIONS THAT THEY COME TO"

I want people to be like.... Yooooo uncle (insert name) always mess up family functions! We may be mad at them for that moment, but we loved him. It's the bond of family I really want to see us get back to. Family stems from the first institutions God created which was marriage so family is on the the heart of the Lord. Think about it, a lot of things we're seeing like, educational failures, mental health issues, incarceration, teen pregnancy all stems from the broken home. My prayer is that we embrace God's design for family in the way that HE intended it to be. Only then will we begin to see change happen, first in our homes then in our communities and abroad." - Brother 3

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

