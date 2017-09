About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Deraj just dropped a music video for his super catchy wife dedication track "Hold You Down" ft. GNRA.This song can easily be heard on any playlist or radio station around the country and is sure to have you grooving upon first listen.Watch the video below:Download the track here. "Hold You Down" is from his upcoming release,, dropping on September 15.Preorder is available here.