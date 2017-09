Watch Social Club Misfits perform their upcoming single "Dive" ft. BEAM in News The Social Club Misfits debuted a new track called "Dive" at a recent show and the whole crowd was feeling the song as if it was in the group's catalog.

Social Club Misfits, Trip Lee, NF, & Steven Malcolm Receive Dove Award Nominations in News This year marks the 48th annual GMA Dove Awards and a number of artists in Christian Hip-Hop have received nominations.

Andy Mineo Announces Friends & Family Tour with Social Club Misfits and Wordsplayed in News After much speculation and conspiracy theory from the fans, it is true, a Friends and Family Tour with Andy Mineo and Social Club Misfits is finally happening, and this time around they are bringing…