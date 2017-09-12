 Music Video: Mission - Young Bull

Mission released a music video for his single "Young Bull" from the upcoming album All Of You None Of Me out Oct. 27th.



About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

