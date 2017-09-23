Music Video Premiere: R-Swift - Hear Me ft. Angie Rose & 1K Phew

in Music Videos
DJ DB405, 1k Phew, and Parris Chariz collaborate on a new remix from the DJ's album, God is Trill Forever.
Watch Angie Rose's latest video for "Angel Eyes" from her newest project Sipp'n Coffee in the Bakery.
"DJ DB405, 1K Phew, and Parris Chariz collaborate on a new remix that serves as an anthem for a new generation. Keep pressing forward and strive to excel even when odds aren't in your favor.
Double ATL released a new music video, directed by Will Thomas, for his single "Paper Planes" featuring 1K Phew.