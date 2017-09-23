 Music Video Premiere: R-Swift - Hear Me ft. Angie Rose & 1K Phew

A Rapzilla.com premiere, the official music video for R-Swift's single "Hear Me" featuring Angie Rose & 1K Phew. R-Swift's new EP entitled You're Welcome will be dropping soon!



Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

