Eshon Burgundy just released a music video for his track, "Nothing Above You" which is the first single from his upcoming"Nothing Above You" was written to pay homage to God's faithfulness. In the song Eshon Burgundy expresses how much he respects God, so much so that he can't put anything above Him. Even Eshon's personal desires are no match for the position God holds in his life. To create "Nothing Above You", Eshon linked up with California based producer Carnegie who also produced a song called "Smoke and Fire" on his recent Billboard charting album The Passover.Purchase the track on iTunes