 Sicily Portrays a Teen's Suicide in Upcoming Video for 'Heart on My Sleeve'

Rapper and freestyle record holder Sicily is tackling the tough topic of suicide which is becoming an epidemic for young people in this country with her upcoming video for, “Heart on My Sleeve” featuring Jonathan Long and Jay Parker.

The video drops Friday, September 29, in time for the launch of National Bullying Prevention Month in October.

“Heart on My Sleeve” depicts the horrific results of school-age bullying. The video shows an actress portraying a teenage Sicily being teased about her weight and committing suicide in the tragic ending.

“It really hit me hard,” Sicily said of taping the scene with a young girl hanging herself. “In the ‘90’s, you got to go home and escape your bullies from school. In 2017, your bullies have access to you 24/7 through social media. Kids are not the only victims now but adults as well.”

“I want people to see what the end result is when you do this,” said video director Kevin O’Neill. “Personally, if we have 100, 1000 people that are changed as a result of this, then it’s worth it.”

Rapper Jonathan Long’s storyline portrays a boy struggling with low self-confidence and identity issues because he wears glasses. Jay Parker’s scene shows a boy being verbally abused by an overbearing parent.

“I’m telling the person resembling me, You can wear those glasses, be who you are,” Jonathan said.

“I’m challenging people to wear their hearts on their sleeve,” said Sicily. “Just be open about what’s going on. Hopefully, we can help people overcome the issues of bullying.”

Check out the trailer below:



