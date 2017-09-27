 Music Video: Bizzle - From The Outside

Bizzle released a music video for "From The Outside" on Wednesday. The track is from the God Over Money founder's latest album, Crowns & Crosses.



Buy on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Music Video Premiere: Dontae - Long Time ft. Bizzle

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, HOG MOB affiliate Dontae presents a music video for his single "Long Time" featuring God Over Money founder Bizzle.

Music Video: Selah The Corner - Uriah States of America ft. Norman Michael

in Music Videos
Selah The Corner released a music video for "Uriah States of America" from his God Over Money debut album, Memiors of a Perfect World.

Music Video Premiere: Thi'sl - Bar Cave ft. Eshon Burgundy, Bizzle & DJ Mykael V

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Thi'sl invites Eshon Burgundy and Bizzle to drop verses (with hosting help from DJ Mykael V) for "Bar Cave," the new single from his upcoming EP titled Levitate out August 11.

Selah the Corner 'Memoirs Of A Perfect World' Album Tracklisting Revealed

in News
God Over Money revealed the tracklist for Selah the Corner's label debut project.

Trending

Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

in News
Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.

NF Reveals Album Title, Release Date, and Cover

in News
NF has been dropping subtle clues about his next project over the last couple of weeks and now he has finally let the cat out of the bag.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks New Album, Using Anger for Good, & 'Gospel Rap'

in News
Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags