Music Video: Bizzle - From The Outside

Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.
NF has been dropping subtle clues about his next project over the last couple of weeks and now he has finally let the cat out of the bag.
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.
Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…