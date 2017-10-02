 Music Video: Ruslan - Clock In ft. Jet Trouble

Watch Ruslan's new Indie Jones music video, "Clock In" featuring Kings Dream's newest signee Jet Trouble.



Buy on iTunes
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Kings Dream Entertainment Welcome Jet Trouble & His Single 'Wendy Peffercorn'

in News
King Dream Entertainment has announced the signing of a new artist to join Ruslan and the departing Beleaf, and his name is Jet Trouble.

Music Video: Ruslan - New Beginnings

in Music Videos
Ruslan released his first Indie Jones music video and what he calls his "most important and timely video yet," "New Beginnings."

Ruslan's 'Indie Jones' Charts in iTunes Top 10 Albums

in News
Ruslan's Indie Jones debuted at No. 7 on the iTunes Albums charts just between Ferg and Phora.

Ruslan Reveals 'Indie Jones' Tracklist & Cover

in News
Ruslan recently dropped a trailer video to announce his new mixtape Indie Jones which is set to release on August 21st. Today he sent Rapzilla the cover and tracklist.

Trending

Lecrae Reveals 'All Things Work Together' Album Cover, Tracklist, & Release Date

in News
Lecrae just wrapped up a Facebook Live video where he not only answered fans' questions but he also revealed the release date, tracklist, and preorder for the album in addition to the artwork.

NF Reveals Album Title, Release Date, and Cover

in News
NF has been dropping subtle clues about his next project over the last couple of weeks and now he has finally let the cat out of the bag.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks New Album, Using Anger for Good, & 'Gospel Rap'

in News
Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

Popular Tags