Music Video: Ty Brasel - Young T

In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.
Lecrae recently did an in-depth interview on the BUILD Series YouTube channel where he dove into All Things Work Together, unreleased songs with Tori Kelly, where he is with his faith right now, and…