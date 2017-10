About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today's Throwback Thursday takes us Da' T.R.U.T.H.'s 2006 performance of the "The Portrait" on TBN on a Kirk Franklin hosted show.This track is extremely powerful and almost feels like T.R.U.T.H. is doing a spoken word sermon. He even gets choked up at the end of the performance.The song is from his 2005 albumwhich was put out by Cross Movement Records.Watch below: