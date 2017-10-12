 Music Video: Konata Small - Hold Some

Formerly known as Rhema Soul member K-Nuff, Konata Small re-emerges with "Hold Some," the opening track from his forthcoming solo debut, Est. 1997, to be released on RMG Amplify in partnership with Good City Music.

On the song, Konata opens up about his transition to becoming a solo artist, rapping, "Guess I was a problem now I ain't / ‘Cause ain't nobody checking me / Was standing in the middle of my circle / Now I'm standing alone / Man it's deep."

Konata admits "Hold Some" was the first song he wrote in studio alone. "Sometimes, God wants us to be alone to get our attention just to show us that we are actually not alone," he says. "'Hold Some,' was written during that type of season."

Produced by Al Cres, the song buzzes with moog synths and peaks with the energy of a hip hop-inspired, action movie theme score as Konata conveys his commitment to elevate hip hop's lyrical content.

Konata has released three other singles from Est. 1997, "High Top Fade," "Numbers" and "O Lawd." As a member of the acclaimed Christian hip-hop trio Rhema Soul, Konata released five albums from 2007 to 2013. Their last three sets, Fingerprints, Red, and Dope Beats, Good News Vol. 2, reached the Top 40 on Billboard's Top Albums chart.



Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

