Music Video: Malakai Tha Truth - Love Me Some Me

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Malakai Tha Truth is back with a message of loving oneself in spite of whatever obstacles are in front of you. The track is called "Love Me Some Me."The story is deeply personal for Malakai as he was born with albinism and was blind for months after he was born. He was bullied and made fun of for years and about seven years ago he was diagnosed with bi-polar disease. Throughout this struggle, he lost his kids, his job, and many of his so-called Christian friends.Things spiraled out of control, and he attempted suicide three times because of all he had to endure in life. After meeting with a psychologist and getting himself on the proper medication, he re-dedicated his life to the Lord.Watch the video below: