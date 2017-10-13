Music Video: Malakai Tha Truth - Love Me Some Me

The story is deeply personal for Malakai as he was born with albinism and was blind for months after he was born. He was bullied and made fun of for years and about seven years ago he was diagnosed with bi-polar disease. Throughout this struggle, he lost his kids, his job, and many of his so-called Christian friends.
Things spiraled out of control, and he attempted suicide three times because of all he had to endure in life. After meeting with a psychologist and getting himself on the proper medication, he re-dedicated his life to the Lord.
Watch the video below: