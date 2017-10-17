 Music Video: KB - DNOU

KB released a music video for "DNOU" from his upcoming album Today We Rebel out Oct. 20 from Reach Records.



Pre-order the album now on iTunes or Amazon.

Don't miss out your chance to win a VIP ticket to see KB, Trip Lee, and Ty Brasel on the Hometeam Tour when you enter our contest here.
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Music Video: KB - DNOU

in Music Videos
KB dropped another single and music video off of his upcoming album Today We Rebel, "DNOU" which stands for Don't / Nobody / Own / Us.

Trip Lee's 'Manolo' ft. Lecrae Gets Broken Down on The Vault Series

in Music Videos
Reach Records just released episode three of their Vault Series and this month's episode features Trip Lee's 2015 song "Manolo" ft. Lecrae off of the Rise album.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

KB Reveals 'Today We Rebel' Cover & Release Date with Partial Tracklist

in News
After much teasing, KB has finally revealed the cover and the release date of his upcoming project Today We Rebel.

Trending

Lecrae's 'All Things Work Together' Opening Week Numbers are in

in News
In 2015, Lecrae's Anomaly shocked the world when it had first week sales of 88,000 units sold, not including streaming. This year's All Things Work Together has fallen short of that.

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records

in News
With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

KB 'Today We Rebel' Tracklist Revealed

in News
KB released the pre-order for his upcoming album Today We Rebel on Friday. With it came the reveal of the tracklisting for the Reach Records project.

Lecrae Talks About Kendrick Lamar, Chance, & Xanax on Reddit AMA

in News
Lecrae did a Reddit AMA on the Hip-Hop Heads thread board on All Things Work Together’s release date and answered some interesting questions ranging from collaborations to prescription pills.

Our Playlist

Rapzilla.com Christian Rap Playlist
Click Here To Follow On Spotify

LISTENING SESSION

K. Sparks Urban Couture
Buy on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags