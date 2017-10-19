 Lecrae's 'Say I Won't' ft. Andy Mineo Gets Broken Down on the Vault Series

One of Lecrae's biggest hits off of his 2014 Anomaly album is his track "Say I Won't" featuring Andy Mineo. Reach Records has been releasing their Vault Series to further explain and break down the tracks and videos.

According to the video, the song is about not taking yourself so seriously and the video was filmed by Christian hip-hop legend DJ Dust, the producer of Mars Ill.

Watch the video below:



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

