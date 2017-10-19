Lecrae's 'Say I Won't' ft. Andy Mineo Gets Broken Down on the Vault Series

Lecrae Cracks Top 10 of Billboard's Rhythmic Songs Chart in News Lecrae's newest album All Things Work Together dropped a few weeks ago and in addition to charting on the iTunes Hip-Hop Charts, this week, his single, "I'll Find You," featuring Tori Kelly is…

Lecrae Announces 1K Phew Will Join Reach Records in News With the announcement of 1K Phew joining Lecrae and Aha Gazelle on tour, it seemed like something was brewing with the young artist.

Andy Mineo Supports Deaf Awareness Week with Interpreters & Merch in News Andy Mineo has a heart for the deaf community because his sister Grace was born deaf. Last week, during Deaf Awareness week, he partnered with DEAFinitely Dope to have sign interpreters at a few of…