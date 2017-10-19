Lecrae's 'Say I Won't' ft. Andy Mineo Gets Broken Down on the Vault Series

One of Lecrae's biggest hits off of his 2014 Anomaly album is his track "Say I Won't" featuring Andy Mineo. Reach Records has been releasing their Vault Series to further explain and break down the tracks and videos.
According to the video, the song is about not taking yourself so seriously and the video was filmed by Christian hip-hop legend DJ Dust, the producer of Mars Ill.
Watch the video below:
