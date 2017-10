About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today's Throwback Thursday takes us back 2002 when a trio of siblings called Souljahz dropped one of the best Christian hip-hop group albums of all-time,The young siblings, Joshua, Jekob, and Rachael Washington, were signed to Warner Brothers Records for this release which was huge.After a few years, Joshua left the group and they became a two-piece known as the Washington Projects. Now You may know them as individual artists Je'Kob and Rachael Messini.Check out one of their biggest tracks below: