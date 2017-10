About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today's Throwback Thursday takes up waaaaay back to 1989 when one of Christian Hip-Hop's pioneering groups, P.I.D. (Preacher's in Disguise) dropped their song "Bible Stories," off their second album. P.I.D. rapped in the style of hip-hop's golden age. They are a few years removed from Stephen Wiley and Michael Peace's early intro to Christian rap and they formed right around the time DC Talk was blowing up. Watch below: