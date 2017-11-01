Music Video: Shopé - Power

in Music Videos
Role Model Records artist Shopé released a music video for his single "4Walls" from his latest EP, 4Real.
in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Role Model Records are putting out two free two projects today, one from Shopé entitled 4Real and another from Dru Bex entitled 2+1.
in Music Videos
Shopé dropped a music video, shot in Berlin during his Know It's Real Euro tour and directed by Rob Schatz, for "Piped Piper", a track off his latest EP.
in Music Videos
Canda-based label Role Model Records release a new single and music video "The Future Looks Bright", featuring Shopé, Dru Bex, Dj Lagit, and the newest artist on the RMR roster, Juliet Oh.